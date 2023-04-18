Off the back of his undisputed UFC middleweight championship victory over Alex Pereira earlier this month, Israel Adesanya has touted himself as the “coldest motherf*cker” in mixed martial arts today – heaping praise on himself following his knockout success.

Adesanya, now a two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the promotion, headlined UFC 287 earlier this month in a championship re-run with arch-rival and four-time career foe, Pereira.

Landing his first professional victory against the Sao Paulo native, Israel Adesanya managed to rally with a second round KO of his own over the Brazilian, sending him crashing to the canvas as the City Kickboxing staple reclaimed his throne.

In November of last year, the Nigerian-Kiwi headlined a UFC 281 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden against Pereira, seeing his middleweight title reign come to an end in a fifth round standing TKO loss to the latter.

Heralding himself as the GOAT earlier this week following his win over the Brazilian, Adesanya has lauded himself further following his championship reclamation.

“I am thee (sic) coldest motherf*cka (sic) in this game! #Subzero #FinishHim #Fatality #MortalKombat #Elsa.” Israel Adesanya tweeted.

Israel Adesanya eyes a summer Octagon comeback

Linked with a summer return to the Octagon off the back of his knockout win this month, Adesanya was initially floated to fight light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill by his head coach, Eugene Bareman – however, the potential superfight has been firmly shot down and branded as “stupid”.

The City Kickboxing striker has also received some notable criticizm earlier this week, after footage emerged of him taking a stance in defense of controversial social commenter and influencer, Andrew Tate – claiming the world is currently attempting to emasculate males.

In terms of a comeback to the Octagon later this year, Adesanya has been linked with a title defense against South African contender, Dricus du Plessis.

