‘The Last Stylebender’ is just past a week removed from his incredible second-round knockout of longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Recapturing the middleweight title in the process, Adesanya is already eyeing a potential move to 205 in pursuit of two-division supremacy. But before he makes his next move inside the Octagon, ‘Stylebender’ is taking a moment to defend the views of social media misogynist and suspected human trafficker Andrew Tate.

Appearing on the YouTube channel Braso, Israel Adesanya suggested that Tate, and a handful of other like-minded individuals, are the ones fighting against the emasculation of men.

Jordan [Peterson], Andrew [Tate], Dave Goggins. Guys like that, they’re the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men,” Adesanya said. “The world right now is trying to soften us. I mean, what did they say? I think it was Jordan actually said how you were back in the day, if someone like the kings and whatnot wanna stop an uproar or an uprising, would kill all the fighting-age males. Children, can’t kill them right now so what do you do? You pussify them. Make them feel emasculated. Literally.”

It’s an especially strange take coming from a man who has been seen sporting pearl necklaces and painted nails on more than one occasion.

Israel Adesanya Says ‘We’re All Brothers’ Despite Our Differences

Continuing his comments, Israel Adesanya went on to suggest that people should respect one another and work together in harmony despite their differences. That is much easier said than done in a world where everyone who holds a modicum of power has their own personal agenda, but you have to respect the message. Even if it’s delivered while defending a man who once suggested victimized women should bear some responsibility for their own sexual assaults.

“You just have to take a stand. I know who I am. I know who you are, and I like the fact that we have a crew of people who actually stand… And we’re all different people,” Adesanya continued. “Different walks of life I’m sure. I don’t want to get too much into it, but everyone in here has different beliefs, and different mentalities. Even I hear politics and stuff and they rizz on each other for it. It’s funny, but at the end of the day, we’re all brothers. We’re still a community and fighting brings us together. I feel like that’s how the world should be. Brings the world together bro.”

