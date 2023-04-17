Off the back of his victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 earlier this month, now two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has received plaudits aplenty, including praise as the greatest 185lbs fighter in the history of the sport.

Adesanya, who headlined UFC 287 earlier this month in a championship rematch against Sao Paulo native, Pereira, managed to reclaim the undisputed middleweight crown with a devastating second round KO win over the Brazilian.

Reclaiming the undisputed middleweight title in the process, Israel Adesanya had first struck undisputed spoils in a title unification clash with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne, Australia back in 2019.

Going on to land impressive title defenses over Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier – Adesanya would then drop his first undisputed crown to Pereira in a rallying fifth round TKO loss in November of last year.

Israel Adesanya receives massive praise following UFC 287 win

And off the back of his title redemption against his arch-rival, Adesanya was lauded as the greatest middleweight fighter to ever compete – eclipsing Anderson Silva as per UFC play-by-play lead, Jon Anik.

“In my humble opinion, [the UFC 287 win] cements Israel Adesanya as the greatest [middleweight] of all time,” Anik said. “There are people who can still argue Anderson Silva is the greatest middleweight champion of all time, and in terms of the title defenses, that is okay.”

“But, I sit here in 2023, and not just argue for Adesanya’s case as one of the best pound-for-pound guys right now,” Anik explained. “I think he’s the greatest middleweight champion of all time on his strength of schedule, and based on this win.”

Heralding himself off the back of his UFC 287 title triumph, Adesanya posted a video of a cooked goat’s head – with the caption, “You are what you eat…”

You are what you eat…🪸🐐 pic.twitter.com/HPcPFhXKK8 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 17, 2023

Expected to make his next Octagon return before the close of this summer, Adesanya has been linked with a slew of fights, including a light heavyweight title excursion against Jamahal Hill – as well as a middleweight title defense grudge match against the surging, Dricus du Plessis.