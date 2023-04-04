Attempting to turn the tide on three combat sports losses to Alex Pereira at UFC 287 this weekend, former undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has admitted his surprise that he is closing as a betting favorite to regain his crown amongst bookmakers.

Adesanya, the current #1 ranked middleweight contender and former undisputed champion, is slated to headline UFC 287 this weekend against Sao Paulo striker, Pereira, attempting to reclaim his undisputed divisional throne.

Dropping his crown at UFC 281 back in November of last year, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Israel Adesanya suffered his first loss at the middleweight limit across mixed martial arts, with Pereira striking with a blistering fifth round standing TKO in Madison Square Garden.

Israel Adesanya admits Alex Pereira has unique power ahead of UFC 287

Attempting to sway and turn in his first victory against Brazilian knockout artist, Pereira in Miami, Florida this weekend, Adesanya, who is fast approaching a betting favorite at close of markets for their UFC 287 re-run – admitted his surprise to learn that fact.

“I am surprised [about the odds], to be honest,” Israel Adesanya told TMZ Sports. “‘Cause I thought these bookies were not as smart as they are. I’m surprised they actually picked me as the favorite cause I am the more polished fighter, but he’s the guy who got the tools, he’s got that nuke. Only a few fighters in history have that.”

Entering each of his prior title defenses as a betting favorite ahead of fight night, Adesanya had turned in a dominant performance against former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing champion, Pereira prior to his fifth round TKO loss back in November of last year. And ahead of the clash, Pereira has accused Adesanya of returning to the Octagon too soon following his stoppage defeat.

Unifying the division titles in 2019, Adesanya would then secure successful title defenses over Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, former champion, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.

In his sole other professional mixed martial arts loss, City Kickboxing ace, Adesanya suffered a decision loss to former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz in 2021 in an unsuccessful title pursuit.