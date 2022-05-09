Israel Adesanya Sleeps Through Namajunas-Esparza 2 At UFC 274: “I Was Blinking Slowly”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya seemingly dozed off during Rose Namajunas’s fight against Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

Israel Adesanya sleeps through the co-main event

Adesanya does not shy away from sharing his thoughts on his fellow athletes’ recent performances. Having been involved in a lackluster contest against Yoel Romero himself, ‘Stylebender’ weighed in on the relaxed match between Rose and Esparza.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya reacted to the UFC 274 PPV card. The 32-year-old Nigerian kiwi kicked things off with the start of the main card. As he began to watch the co-main event, Adesanya struggled to keep himself up.

A brief video montage with somber music displays the middleweight king sleeping through the Namajunas-Esparza fight.

“It was a long blink. I was blinking slowly,” said Adesanya before a friend of his suggested that he was meditating.

Another from the group referenced Izzy’s snoozefest against Romero saying that UFC 274’s women’s title fight might overtake it as the “most boring championship fight”. Adesanya can be seen sleeping through the match before giving a sarcastic response, “I think that was a great fight.”

UFC 274: a Night of Historic Performances

This past Saturday night was electrifying with some historic performances. Michael Chandler became the first man to knockout Tony Ferguson when he landed a vicious front kick in the second round. For the main event, Charles Oliveira won the match against Justin Gaethje in one of the best rounds in the promotion’s history.

On a night full of excitement, the co-main event did not live up to the expectations of the fans. Rose Namajunas took on Carla Esparza in a slow-paced fight without any significant action throughout the five rounds. ‘Cookie Monster’ came out on top and took home the UFC women’s strawweight championship.

Although the card was originally scheduled to open with Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, Randy Brown and Khaos Williams were given a promoted spot due to Cerrone’s withdrawal from the event. Adesanya praised Brown’s performance and had picked it as a ‘sleeper fight’ to watch out for.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.