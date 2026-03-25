Israel Adesanya Sees Path for Sean Strickland To Upset Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya has thrown fresh light on the UFC middleweight title picture, praising Khamzat Chimaev as “a bat out of hell” while outlining how Sean Strickland could still turn their upcoming fight into an upset if he drags it into deep waters. The comments arrive in the same week Adesanya finalizes preparations for his own main event return against Joe Pyfer in Seattle.

Israel Adesanya’s view on Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

Oddsmakers have installed Chimaev as a clear favorite for UFC 328, with the undefeated champion sitting in the -400 to -600 range at major books, while Strickland is priced between +290 and +450 depending on the sportsbook. That gap reflects market confidence in Chimaev’s wrestling-heavy approach, yet some bettors view Strickland’s cardio and five-round experience as live underdog tools, particularly for fans who already study resources like New Game Network’s TX casino guide before staking anything on a volatile main event.

Speaking on UFConParamount, Adesanya broke down the dynamics of Chimaev’s first middleweight title defense against former champion Strickland, scheduled for UFC 328 on May 9 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. He described Chimaev as “a bat out of hell,” highlighting the champion’s trademark fast starts, heavy pressure, and immediate commitment to takedowns and clinch exchanges from the opening seconds.

“I think Sean can upset if it goes to the later rounds and he doesn’t get taken down. But Chimaev is a bat out of hell, he’s a guy that comes aggressively straight away, and Strickland could match that probably.”

Adesanya added that Strickland’s route to an upset lies in forcing the fight into the later rounds and avoiding early takedowns, pointing to the American’s cardio and disciplined, high-volume boxing as weapons that become more effective as opponents slow. That mirrors the pattern of Strickland’s five-round win over Adesanya at UFC 293, where the Californian walked him down behind a tight guard and steady jab rather than relying on wrestling.

"Khamzat is a bat out of hell" – Israel Adesanya on Khamzat Chimaev



"I think Sean can upset if it goes to the later rounds and he doesn’t get taken down. But Chimaev is a bat out of hell, he’s a guy that comes aggressively straight away, and Strickland could match that… pic.twitter.com/sMO28EeooV — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 25, 2026

Stakes for Chimaev and Strickland

UFC 328 marks Chimaev’s first defense of the middleweight belt after a rapid climb fuelled by dominant grappling performances and early finishes across two divisions. The Newark main event has been framed as a clash between Chimaev’s explosive wrestling and Strickland’s pressure striking, with UFC CEO Dana White emphasizing the stylistic tension and existing bad blood between the pair.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan talks to Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates after his middleweight title bout victory in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Strickland secured his shot back at the title by knocking out Anthony Hernandez and snapping “Fluffy’s” eight-fight winning streak, a result that followed a year-long layoff that included a six‑month suspension after an altercation with a regional fighter. For Strickland, a win over Chimaev would cap a turbulent stretch that started with his upset title triumph over Adesanya at UFC 293 and continued through public disputes and a brief period on the sidelines.

Adesanya vs Pyfer in Seattle

While assessing the title fight, Adesanya is set for his own high-pressure assignment, facing Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 28, 2026. The middleweight headliner is part of the UFC’s push to stack major Fight Night events this year.

The Seattle booking is a key opportunity for Adesanya to reassert himself in the middleweight race after losing his belt to Strickland and stepping away from immediate rematch talks. Pyfer arrives as a rising name at 185 pounds, and a strong performance from either man will carry weight as Chimaev and Strickland settle the championship picture six weeks later in Newark.