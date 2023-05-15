Israel Adesanya’s public spat with ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell has seemingly taken a turn for the worse as she is reportedly taking the two-time UFC champion to court in an effort to strip him of half his assets.

Days removed from his second-round knockout of longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287, ‘The Last Stylebender’ posted a scathing social media rant directed at Powdrell, accusing her of selling information about him. A month later, Israel Adesanya appears to be preparing for a battle in court as his ex-girlfriend is now suing him for half his wealth. The news first hit headlines when No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley spoke about the situation on his The BRO’Malley Show podcast.

“I’d seen Izzy tweet something and I was confused because I didn’t really know, but Izzy’s ex-girlfriend, they’re not married, right, wants half of his shit,” O’Malley said. “I don’t know how their relationship was because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend, but to want half of what he’s gone out there and done is absolutely ridiculous… I mean it’s hard to say who knows maybe if they were together for 15 years since the beginning and she didn’t work because she was constantly making him food massage and at the gym doing all this stuff for him.”

Israel Adesanya Confirms Potential Court Case in Another Nasty Social Media Rant Directed at Ex-Girlfriend

Considering Israel Adesanya’s clearly aggravated post a month earlier, it didn’t seem far-fetched to think that things had taken a legal turn for the worse between the former couple. However, Israel Adesanya ended all speculation when he appeared to confirm O’Malley’s comments in a series of posts made to his Instagram Stories.

“‘I’ve worked in mental health so Im really good at manipulating people…but like I would never use it.’

“‘It’s not always fun living in his shadow and taking second priority because what he is doing is so important. After a while it just makes me feel small.’

“‘Izzy if I move out I’ll drift away.’

“…I wish I let you drift away into a miserable existence, because misery loves company and you love being a victim,” Israel Adesanya posted. “Anywhore, sign the tenancy agreement ASAP. Also I really hope you lawyer up and come for my assets like you said, I hope you try affect my businesses such as Puma with your weak bitch threats. Please please do so, let pay for it all, you have a sugar daddy now who will pay for everything.

“For someone who moves in silence he sure does talk a lot about you guy’s plans lol. Mentally drain me…hahaha!! You are pathetic, even worse than when you said ‘well you’re gonna have to break up with me then.’ so you can be a victim just the way you like it. You’re just like (redacted) and you’re worse than (redacted). Show this to (redacted), show this to your lawyer too.

“You have never helped me make money, only ever cost me money. Now you think you deserve half my shit? What an entitled pompous BRAT you are. I spit on you. I dare you to start your stupid campaign. Your threats don’t work here anymore, they’re fired! You are responsible for your emotions. You don’t care about my life cuz you’ve sold info about me, so I don’t care about yours. I don’t even hate you, I just don’t care about you. I’ve not been in love with you for a while.

“In summary I am glad all this happened, I wouldn’t change a fucking thing. I’m glad I finally have someone who can stand next to me and not feel like my shine takes away from theirs, confident in her own light.

“This will be the last time you are hearing from me. My lawyers will be in touch 💅🏿

“Bye Stylebender’s ex.”

Taking a page out of Israel Adesanya’s book, UFC flyweight standout Tim Elliott recently aired some dirty laundry, revealing that his ex-wife, former UFC competitor Gina Mazany, had a long-term affair with mutual friend and teammate Kevin Croom. It’s certainly an unfortunate situation that both individuals have found themselves in, but needless to say, Israel Adesanya appears confident that he will come out on top in court, just as he did at UFC 287 last month.