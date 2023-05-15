Flyweight standout Tim Elliott dropped a bombshell on social media, accusing his ex-wife, former UFC bantamweight competitor Gina Mazany, of cheating on him with his friend and teammate Kevin Croom.

Tim Elliott is scheduled to make his return to the Octagon on June 3 for a Fight Night clash with Victor Altamirano. Weeks away from the bout, the No. 11 ranked flyweight took to Twitter, posting a photo from the pair’s wedding. The picture shows Mazany, Elliott’s daughter who is the product of a previous marriage, and the man she has allegedly had a relationship with throughout the marriage, Kevin Croom. Elliott also claimed that Mazany had relations with Croom on their wedding night.

“You want to see something gross? This is my “wife” reading vows to my daughter on our “wedding” night! The guy holding the microphone was my “friend/teammate” my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire “marriage” Gina Mazany.”

Tim Elliott and Gina Mazany were in a relationship for many years before their engagement in July 2020. During their time together, Mazany reportedly developed a deep bond with Elliott’s daughter, making the situation even more gut-wrenching.

Elliott shed some additional light on the situation as he replied to inquiries on Twitter. When one fan asked why he was not with Mazany on their wedding night, Elliott revealed that he had left to take his daughter home to put her to sleep. In another reply asking how he found out, Elliott said, “Texts from her to a friend, later she told me.” He also confirmed that Mazany and Croom are still in an active relationship while he himself has moved on.

Tim Elliott, Mazany, and Croom all previously trained at Glory MMA & Fitness under James Krause. Croom was a member of the UFC roster, competing in the bantamweight division up until his release from the promotion in 2022. Croom initially won his Octagon debut in 2020 against Roosevelt Roberts, but the decision was overturned and dubbed a no contest after Croom tested positive for marijuana. He would drop his next three bouts en route to being cut.

Mazany spent five relatively disappointing years with the UFC, going 2-6 during her tenure before parting ways with the promotion. Mazany was last seen competing against Pearl Gonzalez at Gamebred Boxing 4 last month where she earned a closely contested majority decision in her professional boxing debut.

MMA Twitter Reacts to Tim Elliott’s Accusations

Fans on Twitter flooded Tim Elliott’s feed with support for the fighter, many of them sharing their own history of heartbreak and offering words of encouragement.

