Israel Adesanya scored his second knockout this month, delivering a series of brutal blows to his ex-girlfriend on Instagram.

Fresh on the heels of his highlight-reel-worthy second-round knockout of longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to New Zealand, receiving a warrior’s welcome after reclaiming the middleweight crown. However, the two-time titleholder’s celebration was short-lived as evidenced by a series of awkward social media posts aimed at his former squeeze.

Israel Adesanya is typically known for keeping his personal life under lock and key from the public but in a truly out-of-character incident, the ‘Stylebender’ went off on fellow New Zealander and ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell.

Israel Adesanya Seemingly Threatens Legal Action Against Ex-Girlfriend

“You don’t care about my life cuz you’ve sold info about me, so I don’t care about yours. I don’t even hate; I just don’t care about you. I’ve not been in love with you for a while. In summary, I’m glad this happened. I wouldn’t change a f*cking thing,” Adesanya posted on Instagram.

“Me loading up receipts…. Y’all shoulda left me the f*ck alone! I got time and I got lawyer money”

“Women’s ‘Standards ‘ are merely fairytales they have after living in a nightmare.” “LOL women…”

Screenshots of Israel Adesanya’s scathing remarks can be found here courtesy of Sportskeeda. It’s uncertain what caused the falling out between the two, but it’s clear that things are no longer what they once were for the former couple.

Despite the personal issues that appear to be plaguing ‘The Last Stylebender’ at the moment, the reigning middleweight world champion is still riding high with a lot more to look forward to following his world title win at UFC 287. It was recently revealed that Adesanya would have his own documentary debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival this June. And if things go according to plan, we’ll see him back inside the Octagon within the next few months as reports indicate that ‘Stylebender’ is chomping at the bit to compete before the summer season comes to a close.