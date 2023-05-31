Reigning middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya stokes rivalry with Alex Pereira following what seemed like a friendly run in with Alex Pereira.

UFC 287 saw the MMA rematch between Adesanya and Pereira following their fight just five months before where Pereira would stop Adesanya in the fifth round. This time however, it was Adesanya who would have his hand raised, brutally knocking out ‘Poatan’ in the second round of their fight.

It was just another chapter of their long standing rivalry which began in their professional kickboxing days and the pair have now fought four time across the two disciplines, with Pereira being 3-1 overall. It seems that their rivalry is not over and a third MMA fight could always be on the cards, regardless of what the pair do next.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira run into each other in Australia

Last week, both men were visiting Australia and hilariously Pereira would be spotted visiting the rivals of Adesanya’s favrioute Rugby league club. While on the way back however, the pair would have a chance meeting in the airport, with Pereira filming the friendly interaction between.

Guess who I met at the airport ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/c2xr4MAVUs — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 29, 2023

Izzy posted this to his Instagram story after his airport run-in with Pereira 😳



(via @stylebender) pic.twitter.com/nWvt8wC2Jg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 29, 2023 Israel Adesanya’s Tweet

Even with what could easily perceived as distasteful celebrations and comments from Adesanya following his win, there was no animosity between the pair.

However, following their meeting, Adesanya would take a photo of Pereira and would post it to social media with the caption ‘FYI: I got the Kill shot’.

Pereira is set to to take on former light-heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowiicz at the 205lb limit, moving up from middleweight. The bout will take place in the co-main event slot of UFC 291 on July 29.

As For Adesanya, he is set to take on the winner of Robert Whittaker Vs. Dricus Du Plessis which is being targeted for UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

What did you think of Israel Adesanya’s comments?