Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz insists he will not shy away from a striking battle with renowned knockout artist Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in July – as he prepares to welcome the former middleweight champion to the light heavyweight division.

Blachowic, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion, most recently featured in the main event of UFC 282 back in December of last year, fighting to an eventual majority decision draw against Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev in the pair’s vacant light heavyweight title fight.

As for Pereira, the Sao Paulo striker has yet to return to the Octagon since dropping the undisputed middleweight title against arch-rival, Israel Adesanya back in April in the main event of UFC 287, suffering a spectacular second round KO loss to the City Kickboxing staple.

Jan Blachowicz willing to stand and trade with KO artist, Alex Pereira in July

Drawing Polish veteran, Blachowicz in his light heavyweight division bow, Pereira is slated to have a willing striking partner according to the former himself, who claims he wants to test his own striking prowess against the Brazilian knockout artist.

“His (Alex Pereira) whole fighting career is just amazing,” Jan Blachowicz told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I love to fight against a fighter like this because I don’t need to look for motivation to prepare for this kind of fighter.”



“That’s why I want him,” Jan Blachowicz explained. “I want to check my standup against him, (and) his standup. I want to check how I’m gonna look because he’s one of the best strikers in the world. This is something I want to know, how my striking is going to look against him.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

UFC 291 takes place on July 29. from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah – with a lightweight rematch between former interim division titleholders, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje slated to take main event honors.