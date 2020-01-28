Israel Adesanya Reacts To Conor McGregor Running Through ‘Cowboy’ (Video)

Spread the word!













Everyone was shocked at how quickly Conor McGregor went through Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, including UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is represented by the same management as McGregor, Paradigm Sports Management. For that reason, both Adesanya and McGregor have spoken highly of one another in the past. Recently, a video from EMG Access was released, chronicling Adesanya’s preparation for his next fight. During the video, Adesanya was filmed watching UFC 246 live.

Once McGregor rocked Cerrone with a head-kick and dropped him, Adesanya bolted up from his seat in shock. You can check out his full reaction in the video below. His reaction begins at the 3:50 mark of the video.

McGregor opened up the UFC 246 main event with a missed left hand, followed by several hard shoulder shots to Cerrone’s face that fractured “Cowboy’s” orbital bone and nose. After a head-kick that dropped Cerrone, McGregor finished the action off on the canvas with ground-and-pound. There has been a lot of debate as for what’s next for the Irishman, with suggestions of Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal, a welterweight title shot with Kamaru Usman, or a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There is no debate, however, as to what’s next for Adesanya. He is set to make his first-ever title defense against Yoel Romero on March 7. They’ll headline the UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Adesanya comes off a second-round knockout win over Robert Whittaker in October to win the undisputed title. Now, he’ll take on Romero, who comes off a controversial decision loss to Paulo Costa over the summer.

Adesanya actually called Romero out, a bold move considering not many in the 185-pound division are willing to fight the Cuban powerhouse.

What do you make of Adesanya’s reaction to McGregor’s big win over Cerrone?