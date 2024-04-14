Israel Adesanya has hilarious reaction to Alex Pereria’s epic knockout at UFC 300: ‘He got a flashback’

So much for the advice Israel Adesanya gave to Jamahal Hill ahead of UFC 300.

Ahead of his bid to reclaim the crown he’d never lost, ‘Sweet Dreams’ sought the wisdom of the only man who had handed Alex Pereira a loss inside the Octagon. Unfortunately, Hill forgot that ‘Poatan’ had run through ‘The Last Stylebender’ three times before that.

Returning to the Octagon in Las Vegas, Alex Pereira added another name to his hit list and another highlight to his reel, dispatching Hill in the opening round of their UFC 300 headliner with one very nasty uppercut. Adesanya, who was front row and center for the festivities, looked non-too happy to see his friend lying on the canvas courtesy of his greatest rival.

Adesanya knows exactly how Jamahal Hill felt, having been personally knocked out by Alex Pereira on two separate occasions — the first coming under the GLORY Kickboxing banner in 2017.

‘Stylebender’ thought the days of getting his ass handed to him by ‘Poatan’ were over once he made the move from kickboxing to MMA. Five years later, a ghost from his past showed up inside the Octagon at UFC 281 and handed the New Zealander another brutal knockout, taking his UFC middleweight crown in the process.

Israel Adesanya did score a bit of redemption at UFC 287, stopping Pereira in the second round with a counter-right to reclaim the middleweight crown, moving his record to 1-3 against the Brazilian bruiser.

Fans react to Israel Adesanya’s reaction

UFC fans had a field day in the comments, reacting to Adesanya’s stone-faced acknowledgment of what happened to Jamahal Hill in the landmark main event.