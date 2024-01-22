Israel Adesanya mocks Sean Strickland’s title fight defeat at UFC 297: ‘What a title reign though?’

Failing to attend the festivities at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada over the weekend, former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya was not shy in his mocking on past rival, Sean Strickland’s championship loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 – with his friends scoffing at the Claifornian’s short-lived title run.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 293 back in September of last year against Strickland, suffering a stunning unanimous decision loss to the now-former champion, which included a massive knockdown early in the fight.

And linked with a comeback fight against a slew of opponents in a hasty return at UFC 300 in April, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya received a call out from newly-crowned gold holder, du Plessis in the immediate aftermath of UFC 297 – in a bid to settle their differences inside the Octatgon

Sharing his live reaction to Strickland’s loss to du Plessis, Adesanya watched with friends of his gathered on his sofa – and was sent into hysterics after a certain viewer scoffed at Strickland’s short-lived championship run.

And welcoming the possibility of a championship return against South African rival, du Plessis next, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya claimed the pair’s paths are “destined” to cross once again.

Israel Adesanya eyes Dricus du Plessis showdown

“IS~RA~EL ADESANYA,” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account. “This arc in my story was written long ago. Our paths are destined to cross again. Stay tuned for the next episode, thanks for watching. We Write History.”

This arc in my story was written long ago. Our paths are destined to cross again. Stay tuned for the next episode, thanks for watching.

Sharing his thoughts on his defeat, Strickland credited du Plessis for his title ascension, however, pointed to an apparent fight-altering clash of heads late in the bout – which appeared to open a massive laceration around the defending champion’s left eye.

