Israel Adesanya’s future: Daniel Cormier assesses the big next steps for 35-year-old former champ

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the future of top middleweight contender Israel Adesanya.

Last weekend, Israel Adesanya suffered a pretty notable setback. Less than one minute into the second round of his showdown with Nassourdine Imavov, he was defeated, dropping him to his fourth loss in his last five fights – with three of those defeats coming by way of finish.

It’s raised many questions, with the key one being: should Israel Adesanya retire from mixed martial arts? He’s already accomplished some truly incredible things in the sport over the years and in many ways, he doesn’t really have much left to prove.

Daniel Cormier, however, isn’t so sure that Saturday night should serve as the last dance for the great Israel Adesanya.

Daniel Cormier makes Israel Adesanya assessment

“I believe that Adesanya is done fighting for titles, but what I do not believe is that Adesanya is done as a fighter,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “What I saw in Round 1 was enough for me to believe that he could still compete. What I do believe, though, is that Israel Adesanya has earned the right to fight lesser competition right now but also less rounds.

“Israel Adesanya has earned the right to be in a three-round fight, a fight against someone who isn’t on their way to a championship because you can say what you want about Imavov, this guy’s on a short list of guys that could be in title contention. Truly, there would be no disappointment if, after Nassourdine Imavov won last weekend, the next middleweight championship fight includes him. Granted, there’s Khamzat Chimaev.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

‘Stylebender’ is the only one who can make this decision. Hopefully, regardless of what he does next, fans are still able to remember him for all the great things he brought to the sport.