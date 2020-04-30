Israel Adesanya: It’s Fun To Watch ‘Piece Of Sh*t’ Jon Jones Mess Up

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is enjoying watching the downfall of Jon Jones who he thinks is a “piece of shit”.

Adesanya and Jones have been locked in an increasingly bitter rivalry as they hype up a potential super fight.

Speaking to MMA fighting ‘The Last Stylebender’ went in hard on the UFC light-heavyweight champion, he said.

“I’ll make my own mistakes. I’ve already made my own mistakes in this game, even in the UFC. I’m just smart about how I make mistakes. He’s not. That’s why he’s an idiot. I’m not going to say I’m perfect. I never have. I’m not going to pretend I’m holier than thou like he does.

“Jon Jones is a Catholic school girl. Those Catholic school girls were suppressed all of their life and then once they get some freedom and they’re away from the church, they become whores. Jon’s a whore.”

Despite reveling in Jones’ latest arrest Adesanya does admit to having mixed feelings towards the situation, he explained.

“I flamed him up on Twitter with a few memes, while I was still kind of sad because I am able to empathize as a young black man. To be in my position of power as UFC champion, which is where he is but he’s been there a lot longer and he’s just f*cking it up over and over and over and over again. It’s just like ‘really [expletive]?’. It’s embarrassing really.”

A much larger part of Adesanya is just enjoying watching the train wreck that is Jon Jones. The New Zealander is finding the situation funny and its keeping him entertained during the lockdown.

“It’s kind of funny,” Adesanya said. “Even in the video, I don’t know what is name is — ‘hello Jack’ or ‘hello John’ whatever his name was. He knows them by a first name basis. That’s hilarious to me. That just shows you the level of the sh*t you guys have seen that comes out but then imagine the stuff that we haven’t seen. The stuff that hasn’t been put out in the media that Jon has done and the cops have been involved and they’ve had to suppress it. It just shows you. It’s embarrassing but it’s fun for me to watch because he’s a piece of sh*t.”

“It’s just fun for me,” Adesanya said. “When I have time like we all have time right now in this quarantine so that’s why I was able to flame him up during it. It’s all fun and games until it’s time to play.”

Do you think Israel Adesanya is right or wrong to revel in the downfall of Jon Jones?