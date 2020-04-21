Israel Adesanya Hits Out At ‘Whitest Black Guy’ Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya continued his war of words with Jon Jones in a recent interview.

The pair have been going back-and-forth with each other on social media for the best part of over a year. And the latest in their feud comes from Adesanya who was speaking about Jones’ recent insensitive comments about Anthony Smith’s home invasion.

While he was glad Smith — who detailed how the experience was terrifying for him and his family — was unharmed, Jones notably claimed that he wouldn’t have let his home invader be able to walk if that happened to him.

And for Adesanya, that just further shows how fake Jones is.

“He’s [Jones] got three or four girls and a wife and kids,” Adesanya said on The Luke Thomas Show. “He should be able to empathize [with Smith]. … I don’t know man. I can’t relate because I’m not an idiot. Did he post and delete with that as well?

“… Just the fakest motherf*cker, man. I keep saying, he’s just the whitest black guy you’ve ever met. The way he conveys himself, he’s so washed. Washed like whitewashed almost. He’s trying to appease what he thinks is massa. I’ve seen that through his whole career. That video where he was like “you still there?” … This guy is fake. DC been saying he’s fake. All his peers been saying he’s fake. He’s one way on TV, another way in real life.”

It will only be a matter of time until Jones catches wind of these comments and responds.

Regardless, do you agree with Adesanya? What do you make of his comments?