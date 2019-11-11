Israel Adesanya: F*ck Records, I Want To Fight Yoel Romero

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has doubled down on his desire to fight Yoel Romero. Adesanya comes off a middleweight unification title victory against Robert Whittaker last month.

With his first official title defense on the horizon, Adesanya has said he wants it to be against the Cuban powerhouse. However, Romero recently claimed that Adesanya is backing out of that fight behind the scenes.

Speaking to TMZ, Adesanya refuted that claim. “Stylebender” also addressed critics who say Romero doesn’t deserve a title opportunity coming off a loss, saying, he doesn’t care about records, and wants to fight the man that people say can beat him inside the Octagon. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Man, I already called the guy out. They all say (I backed out). I already said it on JRE (Joe Rogan Experience). I’ve never ever backed out from anyone, I’ve never backed down, I never will,” Adesanya said.

“He’s f*cking getting told by his manager (that I won’t fight him). Yeah, I’ve called the guy out, I’ve said I want to fight him. The UFC don’t think that’s going to sell, but f*ck records, I just want to fight. I want Yoel, but if we can’t make that happen we have some ideas.”

Adesanya wants to beat all the greats of his era. He’s already stepped into the cage with Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, and more. Now, he wants to add “The Soldier Of God” to that list.

“I said I want Yoel. F*ck records, it’s a great fight. I want to beat all the greatest of this era. I’ve taken (Robert) Whittaker, I’ve taken (Kelvin) Gastelum, I’ve taken (Anderson) Silva,” Adesanya said.

