Yoel Romero Suggests Israel Adesanya Is Backing Out Of Their Fight

Israel Adesanya is the new king of the UFC’s 185-pound division. “Stylebender” solidified himself as the top dog in the middleweight class by finishing Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in Australia.

Now, Adesanya looks to make his first title defense in 2020. It was believed that opponent would be Paulo Costa. However, Costa has suffered an injury and was forced to undergo surgery to repair it. As a result, he won’t be ready to go until the second quarter of 2020. In the meantime, both Adesanya and Romero have been talking up a fight against each other.

But according to Romero in a recent Instagram post, Adesanya seems to be backing out of the bout. Here’s what the “Soldier Of God” had to say.

“@stylebender you calling me out and now you putting excuses to back out? What happen , you heard I send people to the hospital after my fights? Don’t back out now…#seeyousoonboi #soldierofgod“

While it seems a fight between Adesanya and Romero is what makes the most sense, UFC president Dana White has said he wants Romero, who comes off a loss to Costa, to get a victory before challenging Adesanya.

“(Adesanya) wants to fight Yoel Romero. He wants Romero. So we’re talking about giving Romero a fight coming up soon here and then (Adesanya) will fight the winner of that fight.”

What do you think about Romero’s claim that Adesanya is backing out of their fight?