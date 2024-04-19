Video – UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley caught dropping ‘The hard R’ on stream

ByCraig Pekios
Video - UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley caught dropping 'the hard R' on stream

It’s been an interesting few weeks for ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley has been letting a lot of controversial things fly out of his matter over the last month, but it appears that the UFC bantamweight champion has truly outdone himself this time.

Sean O'Malley

While speaking on the phone with popular Kick streamer N3ON, O’Malley reveals that he’s in Arizona at the moment, but wanted to make a pit stop in Houston to hit up Johnny Dang, a high-end jewelry shop that specializes in hip-hop style pieces like pendants and grills.

Unfortunately, O’Malley didn’t have the greatest description for its proprietor.

“I need to go get a grill from Johnny Dang. Yeah, that Chinese f*cking n***a,” O’Malley says.

N3ON reacts to Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley delivers a Trifecta of Slurs

Earlier this month, Sean O’Malley was caught on camera making an antisemitic remark while streaming with another well-known personality on Kick, Adin Ross.

Sean O'Malley and Adin Ross

He followed that up by calling former flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo a homophobic slur on X before promptly deleting the post. Unfortunately for O’Malley, screenshots last forever.

After delivering a racial slur, a homophobic slur, and an antisemitic comment in under a month, what do you think will come out of O’Malley’s mouth next?

Sean O'Malley

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

