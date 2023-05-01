Israel Adesanya shared a series of pictures of himself alongside his teammate and fellow UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is still riding high following his remarkable second-round knockout of longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287 last month. Becoming just the fourth fighter to reclaim his title in an immediate rematch, Israel Adesanya is already looking to climb back into the Octagon this summer. Before then, the two-time middleweight champion is spending some time with his City Kickboxing brother and reigning 145-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski.

“Being friends with the greatest fighter on the planet has its perks, you learn how to be great yourself,” Adesanya shared on Twitter. “What a time to be alive…you are witnessing two of the best ever! Enjoy the ride while it’s happening”

👑⚔️👑

Thee Great @AlexVolkanovski ‼️

Being friends with the greatest fighter on the planet has its perks, you learn how to be great yourself. What a time to be alive…you are witnessing two of the best ever! Enjoy the ride while it’s happening. 🎢🌊 pic.twitter.com/s25eFTDtsq — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 1, 2023

Fans on social media were appreciative of the inside look with one saying, “Two greats supporting each other behind the scenes & publicly.. love to see it champ.”

What’s Next for Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski?

A few short weeks removed from his history-making win at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya is chomping at the bit to get back inside the Octagon according to UFC President Dana White. While speculation has run rampant as to who the ‘Stylebender’ would face, no official announcement has been made. One popular theory is that the New Zealander could once again move up to light heavyweight for a superfight with the reigning 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill.

‘The Last Stylebender’ has also taken aim at streaking middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis after the South African standout called into question Adesanya’s African heritage. Stillknocks’ is currently scheduled for a middleweight title eliminator opposite former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 on July 8.

As for Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight titleholder is slated for a unification bout with current interim 145-pound champion Yair Rodriguez. ‘El Pantera’ won the interim crown at UFC 284 in February, the same night Volkanovski challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship in an early Fight of the Year contender.