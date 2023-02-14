Alexander Volkanovski retains P4P No.1 spot despite UFC 284 loss to Islam Makhachev

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has retained his spot at the top of the Men’s Pound for Pound rankings, despite dropping a decision loss to the No.2 ranked P4P fighter, Islam Makhachev.

At UFC 284, Alexander Volkanovksi took on Makhachev in an attempt to become a two-division champion. The fight was an all-time great, but Volkanovski would be denied the storybook ending, as the judges deemed Makhachev the victor.

Whilst some have debated the decision, the general consensus appears to be that either man could have won, although Makhachev arguably had the bigger moments outside of the 5th round. Interestingly enough, when the UFC released their updated rankings, Volkanovski was still at the top of the P4P list.

Speaking after his win at UFC 284, Makhachev loudly proclaimed himself as the best fighter in the world. However, the UFC does not seem to agree, with the Australian holding his spot at the top of the rankings.

The updated pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 284 pic.twitter.com/HMleDPRuGp — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 14, 2023

Ahead of his upcoming return, Jon Jones has also moved up a spot in the P4P rankings, overtaking Jiri Prochazka, who is currently out of action due to injury.

Do you believe Alexander Volkanovski is deserving of his place in the P4P rankings?