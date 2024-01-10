Israel Adesanya Dodges Drunk Driving Conviction, Expected to Attend UFC 297 in Toronto

Former two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya has escaped a drunk driving conviction in Auckland, New Zealand.

The MMA superstar was pulled over on August 19, 2023, three weeks ahead of his UFC 293 title loss to Sean Strickland, and failed a blood alcohol test, blowing 87 mg per 100 mL which is significantly over the the 50 mg legal limit and narrowly exceeding the 80 mg threshold to turn the incident into a jailable offense. Per a report from MMA Mania, ‘The Last Stylebender’ faced up to three months behind bars and a $4,500 fine.

However, Adesanya’s lawyer, Karl Trotter, indicated that a conviction would come with “adverse consequences” that would be “monumental” to his client.

Trotter was specifically referring to an affidavit confirming that Adesanya may have to repay up to 50 percent of a six-figure sponsorship if the deal was terminated because of bad behavior on his part. Adesanya would also face travel restrictions, preventing him from making a trip to Canada later this month for the UFC 297 pay-per-view in Toronto.

Israel Adesanya Shown Leniency in New Zealand Court

In the end, Adesanya’s good standing with the country and his charitable contributions earned him some leniency with New Zealand Judge Peter Winter. “You’ve bought credit on the country … I accept that in all other respects, you are an exemplary citizen,” he said before delivering a six-month driving suspension and a $1,500 fine. He must also complete an anti-drunk-driving program.

After surrendering his title for the second time in less than a year, Adesanya opted to take some time away from the Octagon. Despite that, rumors have continued to fly about his potential return at the promotion’s next big milestone event, UFC 300, on April 13.

No official announcements have been made, but the ‘Stylebender’ is expected to be in attendance for this month’s highly anticipated middleweight title tilt between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.