Michael Bisping claims Brock Lesnar vs. Tom Aspinall at UFC 300 isn’t as ‘Crazy’ as you might think

Ex-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Brock Lesnar’s return at UFC 300 is as far-fetched as one might think.

With the promotion’s next big milestone event a few short months away, the stage is slowly being set for one of the biggest nights in MMA history. Fight fans already have a slew of exciting matchups to look up to, including the recently announced lightweight title eliminator between Charles Oliveira and rising contender Arman Tsarukyan. But the million-dollar question remains — who will feature in the evening’s main event?

With many of the promotion’s top stars already booked and titleholders like Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev not slated to return until summer, there is a surprising lack of big-money fights to make. However, Bisping believes he has the answer in former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

UFC CEO Dana White has already debunked rumors of Lesnar’s return at the event, but with both the UFC and the WWE now under the same banner, ‘The Count’ is convinced that fight fans could see ‘The Beast Incarnate’ step back inside the Octagon on April 13.

“UFC 300, will we see Brock Lesnar on there again?” Bisping stated on his YouTube channel in a recent video. “It sounds stupid, because Brock Lesnar is no spring chicken. He’s 46 years old, 46 years old but remember Randy Couture fought into the ripe old age of 47. Fighters have gone longer. Guess what, when there’s millions of dollars on the line, people will come and fight.” He continued, “People would love to see Brock Lesnar stepping in there once again… He’s only 46, he’s still a draw and people love him. The UFC and the WWE, they’re both owned by the same parent company now. So, I would imagine that the politics and the contractual stuff would be pretty easy waters to navigate. So I can’t see that being a hurdle. But, who would the opponent be?”

Bisping Lobbies For Brock Lesnar vs. Tom Aspinall at UFC 300

But who could Brock Lesnar face in his hypothetical return? Well, Bisping even has the perfect opponent in mind for the WWE Superstar.

“…Call me crazy, call me Tom Aspinall’s number one fanboy, but could you imagine Brock Lesnar vs. Tom Aspinall headlining UFC 300?” Bisping concluded. “… Maybe it’s just wishful thinking. But Tom Aspinall, Brock Lesnar, that would be mental. That is the type of thing I think the UFC are going to do” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Tom Aspinall has been undeniably frustrated with his position as the current interim heavyweight champion. Since winning the title with a stunning 69-second KO of Sergei Pavlovich in November, he has been lobbying for a fight with the division’s undisputed king, Jon Jones. Currently, ‘Bones’ is sidelined while recovering from a pectoral injury, but even when he returns, it won’t be Aspinall he fights.

Instead, Jones will move forward with a previously scheduled scrap against two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic later this year. With Aspinall forced to sit out and wait, a fight against someone like Brock Lesnar could be just what the doctor ordered for one of the UFC’s most exciting heavyweights.