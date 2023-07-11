Israel Adesanya was the talk of UFC 290 and he didn’t have to throw a single punch in the process.

The reigning middleweight champion was on hand at T-Mobile Arena to take in the action last Saturday night. Adesanya specifically had his attention locked on a highly anticipated 185-pound clash between former titleholder Robert Whittaker and rising contender Dricus Du Plessis. Fans were left absolutely stunned when Du Plessis, a three-to-one underdog, scored a second-round TKO against ‘The Reaper’ and solidified himself as the next man in line to challenge Adesanya.

As the South African celebrated his win, ‘Stillknocks’ was joined inside the Octagon by Adesanya who proceeded to make a series of racially-charged remarks that felt like they came from a page right out of the Conor McGregor handbook for selling fights.

Chael Sonnen Sees Israel Adesanya Competing with Conor McGregor to Become the UFC’s Biggest Draw

While most fans were quick to condemn Israel Adesanya’s controversial comments, former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes ‘Stylebender’ stole the show and suggested that the champ is gunning to become the promotion’s top draw via a very McGregor-esque attitude change.

“There were things that happened on Saturday on television before that I’ve never seen,” Sonnen said of Adesanya during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “I thought Adesanya was the star of the show, I don’t think that program is the same with his appearance and he didn’t throw a single punch. I think it’s fascinating.

“There’s something else going on here, by the way…there’s a different game being played here by Izzy. You know who should be watching this? It’s Conor McGregor. Izzy’s coming for his spot, Izzy’s coming for top draw in the sport and he’s not that far away. He truly made that program for me.”

With things already incredibly intense between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis, we can only imagine the kind of antics that ‘Stylebender’ will pull out of his bag over the next few months.

As for when the two men will actually square off, recent rumors suggest that Adesanya is planning to return at UFC 293 in September when the promotion returns to Australia. If that is the case, it only gives Du Plessis eight weeks to recover and prepare for the biggest fight of his career thus far.