Israel Adesanya Calls Jon Jones ‘Washed Up’ After UFC 247

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was watching Jon Jones at UFC 247, and “Stylebender” was not impressed.

Adesanya spoke to Sporting News to offer his thoughts on Jones’ performance, as “Bones” edged out Dominick Reyes in the main event of the pay-per-view (PPV) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the scoring done by the Texas judges. Not just in the Jones and Reyes fight, but a few others as well. Many believe Reyes should’ve been given the nod on the scorecards.

However, when it was all said and done, Jones retained his title via unanimous decision. Now, Adesanya claims he has seen what he needs to see out of Jones, who he calls “washed up.”

“I’ve seen him. I’ve seen what I needed to see,” Adesanya said. “In the fifth round, he tried to turn it on, but he couldn’t. Compare his fifth round to my fifth round against Kelvin Gastelum; there’s a difference.

“He’s washed up. He’s done. His best years are behind him. He’s still great, but he’s washed up now. He wasn’t doing s—. He was winning the rounds, but it wasn’t really doing s—. He was trying, but there’s levels to this.”

As for the scoring controversy, Adesanya understands that people scored the fight in different ways, but he would’ve personally given the fight a draw. He also enjoyed the conversation had after the broadcast by commentators Jon Anik, Dominick Cruz, and Joe Rogan, calling for a complete revamp in how fights are scored in MMA.

“It was close. There’s ways you can look at that fight,” Adesanya said. “Some people scored it Jones, some people scored it Dominick. Dominick thought he won the fight, Jones thought he won the fight. Some say draw. I would have given it a draw, but it’s one of those things; they put it on the line and it was a good fight, but I give it a draw.

“That (scoring) was ridiculous. Ridiculous. I liked the conversation (commentators) Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Dominic Cruz had after the fight, where they were appealing to the public, saying, ‘Please, can we come together for the greater good of the sport?’ That was ridiculous. Whoever scored it like that, never judge again. Ever.”

Adesanya has not shut down his interest in fighting Jones, however. Whether Jones is or isn’t the champion come 2021, “Stylebender” still sees himself standing across the cage from Jones inside Las Vegas Raiders Stadium in 2021.

“I’ve seen what I needed to see; I’m the guy,” Adesanya said. “First, I have to take care of Romero. I have to take care of Paulo Costa and possibly Jared Cannonier, but 2021 — I don’t care if [Jones is] still the champ or not — Raiders Stadium [in Las Vegas] in 2021, I’m going to go up there to 205 and do what I do.”

Adesanya will make the first-ever defense of his middleweight championship on March 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He and Yoel Romero headline the UFC 248 PPV event in what should be a very interesting stylistic matchup.

What do you think about Adesanya calling Jones “washed up” after his UFC 247 performance?