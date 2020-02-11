Dominick Reyes Calls For Immediate Rematch Against Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes is confident he’ll get an immediate rematch against Jon Jones. The previously undefeated 30-year-old was on the wrong side of a unanimous decision verdict at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas over the weekend.

However, the fighter himself believes he should be the new champion right now after clearly beating Jones. His belief appears to be the consensus one held by fellow fighter, fans and pundits too.

Reyes appeared somewhat disheartened but emphatic in the belief he won when speaking to on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show, he said.

“I felt I did everything in my power to win that fight and it felt like somebody took it away from me.”

When asked if he watched back the fight Reyes said he’d only seen the last two rounds, one of which he thinks he may have won.

“No – I rewatched four and five. I didn’t watch one to three because I knew I had that won pretty handily. Then in four I had him backed up as well. I had him hurt so I could have even been argued four (rounds) to one.”

“It’s sh*tty. It sucks, it sucks pretty bad man. I mean I worked incredibly hard for my whole life for this moment and I did it.”

The California native is now intent on getting an immediate rematch, something he is confident of getting with a little help form the UFC fans.

“If the fans put enough pressure on (Jon) Jones. If they put enough pressure on the UFC and they want to see it, I’m sure we’ll get that rematch. I know I deserve it. It should a rematch for him trying to get his belt back, that should be the rematch.”

