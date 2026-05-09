UFC 328 Entrance Music: What Songs Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland And Other Fighters Have Walked Out To

UFC 328 is ready to set the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, ablaze tonight, Saturday, May 10, with a card loaded with must-watch clashes across the board. The event serves as the UFC’s fifth numbered card of 2026 and marks the promotion’s 12th trip to the “Brick City,” as well as its first return since UFC 316 in June 2025.

The UFC 328 card is topped by a championship doubleheader. In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev makes the first defense of his title against former titleholder Sean Strickland in a heated grudge match. Meanwhile, the co-main event features flyweight king Joshua Van putting his belt on the line for the first time against surging contender Tatsuro Taira.

UFC 328: What Walkout Songs Do Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland Use?

Few moments in MMA generate as much anticipation as the fighter walkouts. Before the cage door closes, the energy inside the arena steadily builds as the music plays and fans rise to welcome the fighters to the stage.

Here’s a closer look at the walkout songs that several UFC 328 fighters have chosen for their previous Octagon appearances.

Boasting a flawless 9-0 UFC record, Khamzat Chimaev now heads into the first title defense of his career after capturing the middleweight crown with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319.

Despite his growing popularity, a common misconception persists about Chimaev’s walkout music. Many fans associate the undefeated Chechen star with “Thé à la Menthe” by La Caution, largely because of its viral association with his online persona. In reality, however, Chimaev has never used the track for any of his UFC entrances.

Instead, “Borz” has traditionally made the walk to the Octagon to the hauntingly powerful sounds of “Гимн” (“Hymn”) by Timur Mutsuraev, a track that has become closely tied to his intimidating presence on fight night.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland enters the bout with a 17-7 UFC record and renewed momentum following a third-round TKO victory over Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston earlier this year. The former middleweight champion now finds himself on the doorstep of another major opportunity at UFC 328, as he prepares to compete for UFC gold for the third time in his career.

As for his walkout music, Strickland has remained loyal to a theme that mirrors his unapologetically American persona. The 35-year-old Californian typically marches to the Octagon to the aggressive metal rendition of “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” by Megaraptor, a choice that perfectly complements the intensity he brings inside the cage.

UFC 328: What Walkout Songs Do Joshua van, Tatsuro Taira, And Others Use?

With a 9-1 UFC record and victories in his last six outings, Joshua Van enters UFC 328 on the heels of the biggest win of his career. The 24-year-old Burmese-American standout captured 125-pound gold at UFC 323 in December after Alexandre Pantoja suffered a broken hand in the opening round.

Much like his high-octane fighting style, Van keeps the energy levels high from the very start of fight night. “The Fearless” regularly makes the walk to the Octagon to “I Dont Know Dem” by Chief Keef.

Meanwhile, Tatsuro Taira enters the bout with an impressive 8-1 UFC record and plenty of momentum following a knockout victory over former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno at UFC 323.

When it comes to his Octagon entrance, “The Best” turns to “Power to the People (Ultimate Mix, 2020)” by John Lennon and Plastic Ono Band.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 328 fight card:

Alexander Volkov: “KATYUSHA” by Alex Terrible

Waldo Cortes Acosta: “K PARA DE QUÉ” by El Alfa “El Jefe” x El Shick

Sean Brady: “They Don’t Love You No More” by DJ Khaled feat. Jay Z, Meek Mill, Rick Ross & French Montana

Joaquin Buckley: “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob, Lil’ Scrappy

King Green: “Mmhmm” by BigXthaPlug

Jeremy Stephens: “400 Degreez“ by Juvenile

Joel Alvarez: “Cancion del Mariachi” by Antonio Banderas

Mateusz Rebecki: “Lubie Jeansy” by Veegas

Jim Miller: “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Jared Gordon: “By Faith I Will Find It” by Steven Furtick

Roman Kopylov: “My Homeland Siberia” by Nikolay Emelin

Baisangur Susurkaev: “Polozhenie (Izzamuzzic Remix)” by Scriptonite

William Gomis: “0 to 100 / The Catch Up” by Drake