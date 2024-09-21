UFC Star Israel Adesanya Locks in Big Bet on Anthony Joshua Late-Round KO Against Daniel Dubois

Israel Adesanya is backing Anthony Joshua to come out on top against Daniel Dubois.

On Saturday, Joshua will look to become a world champion for the third time when he challenges reigning IBF heavyweight titleholder, Daniel Dubois. More than 90,000 fans are expected to descend upon the iconic Wembley Stadium for one of the biggest boxing bouts of 2024.

Though he came up short in back-to-back bouts against Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua remains one of the division’s biggest names. Much of that has to do with his penchant for highlight-reel knockouts, like the one he handed former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in February.

The Watford, England native has bagged four straight victories since his last loss to Usyk, but a win over Dubois would undoubtedly be his biggest victory yet, assuming he can pull it off.

Adesanya drops 10k on Anthony Joshua to get the job done

One man who’s more than confident that Joshua will come out on top is two-time UFC middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya who placed a $10,000 bet on ‘AJ’ to score a finish somewhere between the 10th and 12th rounds. If Joshua gets the job done, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will be 50k richer.

“This fight got beef…grab the @Stake sauce,” Adesanya wrote on X.

With the UFC taking a week off following its critically acclaimed event at Sphere in Las Vegas, all eyes will be on Dubois vs. Joshua. Helping matters is the fact that Riyadh Season organizer Turki Alalshikh is offering the event for just $19.99 through DAZN pay-per-view. Traditionally, a boxing bout of this level would normally run fight fans 3-4 times that amount.

