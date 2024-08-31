Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois to Draw Historic 96,000 Fans at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois looks set to draw a record-breaking 96,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on September 21.

As we know, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois aren’t big fans of one another. They’ve been trading verbal blows for months now and in just a few short weeks, they’ll get the chance to settle the score at Wembley.

While it may be heavily sponsored by Saudi Arabia, it serves as a return to the home of English football for heavyweight boxing. That, in itself, guarantees that this will be an event you don’t want to miss.

The standard capacity for Wembley Stadium is 90,000. However, as per Turki Alalshikh, we’ll be seeing an increase of 6,000 to make a total of 96,000 fans in attendance.

Our request to extend the capacity for a record boxing crowd at Wembley Stadium for the Joshua vs. Dubois fight at the #RiyadhSeasonCard Wembley Edition has been approved. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 12pm UK time 😍 🔥



🗓️ September 21, 2024 #BigTime #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/ymTgjbgFdy — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) August 29, 2024

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois set to make history

This kind of figure will almost guarantee that we see a record-breaking attendance at Wembley Stadium.

From here, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not we get a shift in how many major events are put on in England. We’ve already seen so many blockbuster collisions go down in Saudi Arabia, but there’s real value in putting on an event at Wembley – and we’re seeing that.

For Anthony Joshua, this is just another day at the office. He’s the kind of fighter who thrives in this kind of environment and despite some of his previous setbacks, he seems to be as hungry as ever to make a statement.

Dubois, on the other hand, will recognize that this is easily the biggest stage of his career thus far. He certainly has the ability to cause problems for Joshua but with the lights on bright, it’ll all come down to whether or not he can execute his game plan.

Either way, there’s going to be an incredible atmosphere brewing in the capital on fight night.