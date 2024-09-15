Merab Dvalishvili wins title, hands Sean O’Malley dominant decision loss in grudge fight – Noche UFC Highlights

Surging wrestling star, Merab Dvalishvili call finally call himself the undisputed bantamweight champion following the culimination of Noche UFC tonight — defeating defending gold holder, Sean O’Malley in the pair’s heated grudge fight at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Dvalishvili, who entered his premiere title fight tonight in the midst of a stunning 10-fight unbeaten run, immediately began flapping gums with Montana striker, O’Malley’s head coach, Tim Welch — leading to a warning from Octagon official, Herb Dean in the opening stages of the fight.

However, going on to impose his wrestling and grappling-heavy will in the second and third rounds, Merab Dvalishvili was caught with a shot just before the buzzer in the second frame, after he received a second warning for kissing O’Malley on the back of his neck during a grappling exchange.

And surviving a late onslaught from defending champion, O’Malley in the final minute of the fifth round, Dvalishvili was caught with a stinging front kick to the body from the former — before another patented knee almost found the correct target for the former, as it proved too little to late.

Immediately lined up to take on the fellow surging Russian foe, Umar Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili urged the promotion to allow him to first bask in his title winning performance against rival, O’Malley.

Below, catch the highlights from Merab Dvalishvili’s win over Sean O’Malley at Noche UFC