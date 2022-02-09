UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earned the gift of a new UFC contract just days before his rematch with Robert Whittaker.

According to Adesanya’s management Paradigm Sports, the new deal with agreed upon this week between the two sides. While the exact terms of the deal haven’t been made public yet, it’s expected to be massive for the UFC superstar.

Congrats to Israel Adesanya on signing a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. ✨ #GP pic.twitter.com/EOjQ09iSi1 — Paradigm Sports (@ParadigmSports) February 9, 2022

Adesanya is the slight favorite heading into his rematch with Whittaker. The two squared off at UFC 243, with the then-interim champion Adesanya earning the knockout win.

Whittaker has bounced back in a big way since, earning three-straight victories. During that same stretch, Adesanya has put on dominant performances in defense of his belt against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero.

Israel Adesanya’s Deal Is Rumored To Be One Of The Most Lucrative In UFC History

Whittaker has earned dominant wins in his own right, most recently over Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier. He’s seeking revenge this weekend against Adesanya.

Adesanya made his UFC debut back at UFC 221 against Rob Wilkinson, earning a second-round knockout. He is undefeated in his middleweight tenure with the promotion with his lone defeat coming against former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Adesanya has dominated his MMA path since making the full-time transition from kickboxing. The new deal also opens up the door for a potential future showdown with his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, who signed with the promotion in 2021.

Paradigm, in addition to Adesanya’s big contract, has also sealed the deal on big money-making deals for former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

Adesanya will look to keep up his dominant streak in the UFC this weekend at UFC 271. He’s emerged as one of the biggest fan favorites in the promotion.

What is your reaction to Israel Adesanya’s new deal with the UFC?

