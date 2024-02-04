UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev confirms summer 2024 return: ‘I have to defend my belt’

ByCraig Pekios
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev is eyeing a return to the Octagon in the summer of 2024.

The reigning UFC lightweight world champion was last seen in October scoring his second-straight victory over featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. Effectively closing out his rivalry with ‘The Great,’ Makhachev is ready for a fresh matchup at 155.

Speaking with MMA Squad, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ revealed that his next fight is being targeted for June or July of this year.

“June/July I have next fight,” Makhachev said I did just one training every day, nothing like hard. But I’m still training everyday because I am a champion, I have to defend my belt, I have to be ready.”

Makhachev was originally scheduled to run it back with his UFC 280 opponent — Charles Oliveira — last year in Abu Dhabi, but ‘Do Bronx’ sustained a cut while training, forcing him out of the contest. Volkanovski stepped in on 11 days’ notice and suffered the consequences via a first-round KO.

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler agrees to fight rival Conor McGregor following UFC 300 call out: 'I accept. See you soon'

With Oliveira competing against Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight title eliminator at UFC 300, Justin Gaethje has emerged as the favorite to face Makhachev for the 155-pound crown next.

Gaethje will also be in action at the promotion’s next big landmark event on April 13, defending his BMF title against former world champion Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway. Whether ‘The Highlight’ wins or loses, it will likely not affect his status as the next man in line for Makhachev, but as they say in MMA — anything can happen.

READ MORE:  Aljamain Sterling says UFC stacked 299 card 'to make it feel like' Sean O'Malley is a draw: 'It's actually comical'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts