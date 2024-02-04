UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev confirms summer 2024 return: ‘I have to defend my belt’

Islam Makhachev is eyeing a return to the Octagon in the summer of 2024.

The reigning UFC lightweight world champion was last seen in October scoring his second-straight victory over featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. Effectively closing out his rivalry with ‘The Great,’ Makhachev is ready for a fresh matchup at 155.

Speaking with MMA Squad, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ revealed that his next fight is being targeted for June or July of this year.

“June/July I have next fight,” Makhachev said I did just one training every day, nothing like hard. But I’m still training everyday because I am a champion, I have to defend my belt, I have to be ready.”

Makhachev was originally scheduled to run it back with his UFC 280 opponent — Charles Oliveira — last year in Abu Dhabi, but ‘Do Bronx’ sustained a cut while training, forcing him out of the contest. Volkanovski stepped in on 11 days’ notice and suffered the consequences via a first-round KO.

With Oliveira competing against Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight title eliminator at UFC 300, Justin Gaethje has emerged as the favorite to face Makhachev for the 155-pound crown next.

Gaethje will also be in action at the promotion’s next big landmark event on April 13, defending his BMF title against former world champion Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway. Whether ‘The Highlight’ wins or loses, it will likely not affect his status as the next man in line for Makhachev, but as they say in MMA — anything can happen.