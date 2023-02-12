Islam Makhachev doubles down on controversial UFC 284 win vs. Volkanovski: “Out of 25 minutes Volk got last 1 minute!”

Islam Makhachev publicly agrees with the decision of his Main Event bout at UFC 284 against Alexander Volkanovski. After rewatching the fight, Islam claimed that Volkanovski only won the last minute of the fight, contrary to the opinions of many.

On Saturday, Feb 11th in Perth, Australia, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski stole the show with their Main Event title fight. The super-fight truly lived up to the hype and was a competitive scrap throughout all five rounds. In the end, Makhachev was awarded the Unanimous Decision victory, retaining his UFC Lightweight title, sending the Aussie crowd into a wave of boos once the judge’s scorecards were read.

Alexander Volkanovski believes he won the fight against Islam Makhachev

After the completion of the five-round war, the internet exploded with varying opinions of the fight, and one most commonly held by many that Volkanovski was in fact robbed of becoming the double-champ. The Featherweight champ himself took to twitter to express his perspective on how the fight went:

Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime! 👊 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 12, 2023

In his post-fight octagon interview, Volkanovski hinted at a possible rematch with Makhachev at some point down the line to settle the score and leave no doubts about who the true #1 Pound-for-Pound king is.

Islam Responds to Volkanovski, claiming a Dominant Victory

Shortly after Volkanovski expressed his views on Twitter, Islam Makhachev provided a statement from his side. While many thought the fight was extremely close, Makhachev did not see it this way. Via Twitter, Islam proclaimed:

Just watched the tape, and have to be fair, out of 25 minutes Volk got last 1 minute! — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 12, 2023

The Dagestani Makhachev successfully defended his UFC Lightweight title for the first time, and in his eyes, in dominant fashion.

The victorious Makhachev stated in his post-fight octagon interview that he plans to take out any and all contenders in the 155 lb. division, so a rematch with Volk may have to wait. While these two from different weight classes collided at UFC 284, they each have their own respective titles to defend now before an inevitable rematch takes place.

The super-fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski certainly did not disappoint, as we saw each fighter best each other at their own strengths at times. Makhachev was the superior striker for moments of the fight, and Volkanovski weathered the storm and out-wrestled Islam at certain points.

After it was all said and done, UFC 284 lived up to all of the hype. Makhachev and Volkanovski put on a fight for the ages, and regardless of your opinion on the decision, it can be agreed upon that this fight showcased an extremely high level of MMA skill and entertainment.