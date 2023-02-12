Alexander Volkanovski calls for a rematch against Islam Makhachev: “I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5.”

Alexander Volkanovski is confident that he won the fight against Makhachev after rewatching his performance and aims for a rematch.

At UFC 284, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski put on a fight on the night for the Aussie fans, but the crowd favorite, Volkanovski came up just short, losing on the judge’s scorecard to the 155-pound champion.

After the fight, there was a ton of noise about Volkanovski being the rightful winner, and it seems as if the Featherweight champ agrees as he believes he did enough to win the fight.

After rewatching his performance, Alexander Volkanovski posted the following.

“Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime!”

Alexander Volkanovski aims for a rematch and another shot at the 155-pound title

Despite losing the fight, Volkanovski proved that he belongs with the best of the best at Lightweight, and perhaps did enough to earn himself an immediate title rematch. However, he also has unfinished business at Featherweight as in the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez put on his best performance yet en route to winning the interim-Featherweight title against Josh Emmett.

Volkanovski sent a message to all Featherweights in his post-fight speech, letting them know that he’s improved massively by challenging himself against the likes of Makhachev, so the Featherweight unification bout should be one of the highly anticipated title fights coming up.

This also means that a rematch with Makhachev might have to wait a little while as Volkanovski handles business at 145 pounds, before attempting another shot at the 155-pound title and the pound-for-pound number one status.