Joe Rogan disputes Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 win over Alexander Volkanovski: ‘He f*cking lost, 100 percent’

UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan has provided his immediate reaction to last night’s UFC 284 headliner between Islam Makhachev, and Alexander Volkanovski – claiming that despite his close, unanimous decision win over the latter, Makhachev “100 percent” lost to the Australian over the course of five rounds.

Sharing the Octagon for the entire 25 minute limit, Makhachev managed to successfully land his first defense of his undisputed lightweight title, taking home a debated, unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) win over featherweight champion, Volkanovski.

However, in the immediate aftermath of last night’s main event clash in Perth, Australia – many within the mixed martial arts community debated whether or not challenger, Volkanovski had done enough to sway the judges and dethrone Islam Makhachev, with many actually outright debating that the New South Wales native defeated the Russian.

Joe Rogan questions Islam Makhachev’s win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

Reacting to last night’s action during a Fight Companion episode alongside comedian, Bryan Callen, former UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub, and 10th. Planet Jiu-Jitsu founder, Eddie Bravo – Rogan claimed Islam Makhachev “100 percent” lost to Volkanovski, before walking back those comments, and questioning if he was simply biased.

“Oh my God, look at (Islam) Makahchev, he realises now,” Joe Rogan said. “He realises now, he just f*cking lost – 100 percent. Let’s hear it [the decision]. 48-47. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God. We were just – we were convinced – we might have been biased. We might have to watch it. I don’t know, I don’t think so. Let’s see what the online people think, because in my eyes, I thought it was 3-2 (to Alexander Volkanovski). Oh my God. This sucks. Listen to the crowd.” (H/T Jordan Ellis)

Joe Rogan and his boys couldn't believe the judges gave Islam Makhachev the win over Alexander Volkanovski #UFC284 🤯pic.twitter.com/aH5fWaxeCp — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) February 12, 2023

Sharing his thoughts on his triumph over Volkanovski, Makahchev, who suffered a late fifth round knockdown, claimed the Australian only won a single minute of their 25 fight.

“Just watched the tape, and [I] have to be fair, out of 25 minutes Volk [Alexander Volkanovski] got last 1 minute!” Islam Makahchev tweeted.