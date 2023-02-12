Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s decision win over Alexander Volkanovski: “They did VOLK dirty!”

By
Murdo Todd
-
alexander volkanovski
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Fighters have reacted to last night’s main event as 145lb champ Alexander Volkanovski challenged Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title.

In front of a buzzing Australian crowd, Alexander Volkanovski put on an inspired performance, exceeding many’s expectations and pushing Makhachev to the very limit in what was ultimately a closely contested fight.

In the end, Makhachev was awarded a decision victory – surviving a fifth-round scare. Still, there are many who didn’t agree with the outcome, feeling that Volkavoski, who spent most of the fight week as a +300 underdog, deserved the win.

READ MORE:  Daniel Cormier dubs Stipe Miocic the heavyweight GOAT; 'Fedor is in the top five'

A number of fighters from the UFC reacted via social media:

Respect @MAKHACHEVMMA @alexvolkanovski That was one of the most competitive fights in the history of the sport #UFC284– Henry Cejudo.
Volk deserves a rematch if he wants it. Have a great night everybody! See you on @anikflorianpod there’s much to talk about. That was a brilliant superfight.‘- Kenny Florian.
Even though Islam Makhachev won, NO ONE has been able to do what Alex did against him in this fight!! Alex has got the Dawgg in him, and he for sure was strong enough to hang at 155lb‘- Megan Anderson.
‘They did VOLK dirty! #UFC284 great fight but wrong decision‘-Sam Alvey.
Volk!!! Beat his ass‘- Jeremy Stephens.
Wow @alexvolkanovski great fight. I didn’t expect that. #UFC284– Merab Dvalishvili
‘Alhamdillah and still’– Belal Muhammad
Fight of the year fsfs‘- Terrance McKinney
What a fucken fight!!! @ufc‘- Brian Ortega

Should Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev rematch?