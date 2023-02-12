Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s decision win over Alexander Volkanovski: “They did VOLK dirty!”

Fighters have reacted to last night’s main event as 145lb champ Alexander Volkanovski challenged Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title.
In front of a buzzing Australian crowd, Alexander Volkanovski put on an inspired performance, exceeding many’s expectations and pushing Makhachev to the very limit in what was ultimately a closely contested fight.
In the end, Makhachev was awarded a decision victory – surviving a fifth-round scare. Still, there are many who didn’t agree with the outcome, feeling that Volkavoski, who spent most of the fight week as a +300 underdog, deserved the win.
A number of fighters from the UFC reacted via social media: