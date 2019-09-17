Islam Makhachev Says He Calls The Shots For Kevin Lee Fight

Spread the word!













Islam Makhachev and Kevin Lee have been going at each other for quite a while now, and a fight between the two seems likely.

Lee has said he will go back down to lightweight and Makhachev is a fight he wants, and he is even willing to go to Moscow.

“Me and Islam, on a co-main event in Moscow, that sounds kind of good to me,” Lee said in a recent interview with ESPN.

Although Makhachev is from Russia, he is not open to that fight. Instead, he tells Lee, he is the one calling the shots and will decide when and where they fight.

“@MoTownPhenom [Kevin Lee] you ain’t in position to call date and location. I was calling you out 2years in a row. Now you wait till January and I’ll give you a lesson boy,” he responded on Twitter.

Kevin Lee is currently on a two-fight losing streak and 1-3 in his last four. He made his welterweight debut earlier this year and lost the fight to Rafael dos Anjos. Before that, he dropped a decision to Al Iaquinta. The 27-year-old has wins over the likes of Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza, and Franciso Trinaldo, among others. He fought for the interim lightweight title at UFC 216 but lost the fight to Tony Ferguson.

Makhachev, meanwhile, is currently 18-1 as a pro and riding a six-fight winning streak including being 7-1 inside the Octagon. His last fight, at UFC 242, he beat Davi Ramos by decision. The Russian also had notable wins over the likes of Nik Lentz, Gleison Tibau, Kajan Johnson, and Chris Wade.

If Islam Makhachev and Kevin Lee are to fight, who do you think would win?