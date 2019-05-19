Kevin Lee vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Full Fight Video Highlights

Spread the word!













Former lightweights Kevin Lee and Rafael dos Anjos threw down at 170 pounds in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., May 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 10 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Both needed a win. ‘The Motown Phenom’ had lost two of his last three to Al Iaquinta and Tony Ferguson. Former lightweight champion dos Anjos had also lost two straight to top wrestlers Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The fight started out hot, with Lee dropping dos Anjos early on (via UFC on Twitter):

Lee got a big takedown in the second round, slamming dos Anjos to the mat:

Not to be outdone, dos Anjos fought back and secured his own takedowns. Here’s the fourth one:

The former lightweight champ dropped Lee with a big low kick in the fourth:

Dos Anjos used that vaunted ground game to finish the fight in the fourth frame. Locking on a tight arm triangle choke, dos Anjos submitted Lee to send ‘The Motown Phenom’ to his third loss in four bouts: