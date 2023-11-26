Islam Makhachev backed to ‘Run the Gauntlet’ in 2024 amid plans for three championship fights

Daniel Cormier has given his reaction to Islam Makhachev’s ambitious plans for 2024. Let’s just say that DC is all in on Makhachev, and wouldn’t be surprised to see the lightweight champion “run a gauntlet” and fight the division’s toughest competition next year.

The lightweight champ Makhachev has recently stated that he’d like to fight before Ramadan, which takes place in the month of March. Furthermore, Islam Makhachev also said that he’d like to fight an additional two more times after that, bringing his grand total for the year to three fights. Which, would be a pretty active year for a UFC champion.

Daniel Cormier is confident Islam Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier in 2024

Such a thing as Islam Makhachev fighting three times in 2024 is definitely possible, however, the champ could potentially get off to a later start than he would prefer. The first three pay-per-views of the year already have headliners. There aren’t any spots on the cards that would make sense for Makhachev to slot into, and this could lead to his 2024 getting off to a slow start.

The former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier is still positive that his friend and teammate can accomplish his goal. Not only that, but it seems as if DC is extremely excited for Islam Makhachev to run what DC is calling “the gauntlet” of fierce lightweight contenders.

“What do those fights look like?” Daniel Cormier began, speaking on his own YouTube channel. “Charles Oliveira first, we know that… Say Makhachev gets it done in March… Who would be second? Justin Gaethje. Gaethje has made his intentions clear, he’s gonna wait [for a title shot]… He wants this fight because he feels he has a good style to fight Islam.” (H/T Sportskeeda).

Third, I think we get Dustin Poirier,” Daniel Cormier continued. “I think Islam Makhachev has an opportunity in next year, to run the gauntlet. Of all the most relevant lightweights that we have seen over the past 10 years, he can fight Charles, Justin, and Dustin all in a calender year.”

Do you think we will see Islam Makhachev face Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier next year?