Islam Makhachev announces plans for active title run in 2024: ‘I would like to have time to do three fights’

Undisputed lightweight championship holder, Islam Makhachev has confirmed plans for an active fighting schedule in 2024, revealing he plans to fight at least three times under the banner of the UFC next year.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and newly-minted pound-for-pound number one fighter under the banner of the promotion, headlined UFC 294 back in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, landing a stunning first round high-kick and strikes KO win over undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski in the pair’s short-notice title fight rematch.

Islam Makhachev plans three-fight title spree in 2024

And expected to make his comeback in a title fight rematch against former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira, dominant Russian force, Makhachev has revealed he plans to fight at least three times under the banner of the promotion next year.

“Well, I’m planning to fight before Ramadan,” Islam Makhachev said. “I already informed the UFC that I’m ready to fight before Ramadan, I would like to have time to do three fights in 2024.”

Islam wants to fight 3 times in 2024. He wants to fight before Ramadan, but UFC is ruining his plans and activities. pic.twitter.com/Q7RDtYa3rt — king Makhachev 👑 (@P4P_islam_) November 22, 2023

“I will train as much as possible, constantly keep in shape, and wait for a call from the management,” Islam Makhachev explained.

Weighing up his immediate fighting future in the aftermath of his victory against Volkanovski, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev suggested a welterweight title fight against the victor of next month’s incoming UFC 296 clash between Leon Edwards, and Colby Covington.

The pound-for-pound number one fighter also welcomed a title defense rematch with Oliveira, as well as a bout against former interim champion and symbolic BMF championship holder, Justin Gaethje.

