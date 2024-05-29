Photos – Dustin Poirier set to wear custom floral fight shorts for UFC 302 clash with Islam Makhachev

Following the recent introduction of custom shorts for UFC 300 earlier this year, incoming lightweight title challenger, Dustin Poirier is set to follow suit and receive the same treatment – confirming he will sport a pair of custom floral board shorts for his clash with Islam Makhachev.

Poirier, the current number four ranked lightweight contender, is slated to return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 302, headlining in an undisputed title challenge against pound-for-pound number one at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Earning his third challenge at the undisputed throne back in March, Lafayette veteran, Poirier turned in an impressive second round win over surging Nimes native, Benoit Saint-Denis, felling the Frenchman with a big rallying knockout victory.

Dustin Poirier receives custom shorts for UFC 302 return

And confirming he is set to sport a pair of long-awaited floral shorts this weekend at UFC 302, former interim champion, Poirier follows in the vein of Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Zhang Weili, and Alex Pereira in receiving their own custom Venum fight shorts.

“Got them custom boys!!” Dustin Poirier posted on his official Instagram account.

Poirier confirms he’ll be wearing floral shorts this weekend at #UFC302 via. Instagram 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IDujV4hgtP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 28, 2024

Along with the return of custom fight shorts for Poirier – the main event clash against Makhachev will also see the pair don a pair of new fight gloves, in a gold-colored theme for their championship fight – despite the unhappiness the defending gold holder has stressed about the equipment.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

Winning interim lightweight gold back in 2019, Poirier took out the above-mentioned former featherweight champion, Holloway in the pair’s rematch in Atlanta.

Another interesting caveat to this weekend’s title fight sees the inclusion of former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov into the corner of Makhachev – with the Hall of Fame star submitting Poirier in the former’s title unification showdown.

Who wins this weekend in Newark: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?