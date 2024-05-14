Watch – Conor McGregor gets in touch with nature ahead of his fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor is a multi-millionaire, a two-time UFC world champion, a businessman, and a movie star. Now, you can add Tree Hugger to his resume.

Weeks away from his highly anticipated return to the Octagon on June 29, the Irish megastar shared a clip of himself getting in touch with nature, hugging some trees, and giving followers an unnecessarily long look at his bulge.

“I’ve been hugging the trees lately, it’s a nice little feeling yea,” McGregor says in the video originally posted on his Instagram stories.

Conor McGregor goes for a walk outdoors while barefoot, and hugs a tree 😂🌳



“I’ve been hugging the trees lately, it’s a nice little feeling yea.” 😂



🎥 IG / @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/tF4v5JHsm1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 14, 2024

Conor McGregor and unusual behavior tend to go hand-in-hand, but this is definitely a new one for the Irishman.

McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” will go down in just a few short weeks when the UFC celebrates another International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Mystic Mac’ is scheduled to headline UFC 303 opposite former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler.

It will be McGregor’s first fight since suffering a devastating leg break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier nearly three years ago.

MMA Fans React to Conor McGregor’s Newfound Love of Nature