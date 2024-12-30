Islam Makhachev discusses future retirement plans

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has discussed his future, and more specifically, when he’d consider retiring from mixed martial arts.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is one of the most impressive fighters in the sport right now. In fact, some may even say that he’s one of the greatest lightweights of all time – and it still feels like he has so much left to accomplish.

In his next outing at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. If he wins, and does so in convincing fashion, he’ll climb even further up the historical rankings – and closer to his good friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent interview, the champ spoke candidly about when retirement could arrive.

Islam Makhachev discusses retirement

“I wouldn’t say it’s that bad; if I feel like I have stopped [developing] then that’s it, I have to quit,” he told ‘Yukah MMA’, before being asked whether he has a specific retirement age in mind.

“No [there is no age in mind], I don’t associate anything with age… [Artur] Beterbiev is 39 years old, and he’s the best boxer in the world. Years are not the limit. I don’t have any [title] numbers at all [in mind].”

“I train with a lot of young guys in the gym, if I see that I can’t keep up, that they are catching up with me, overtaking me, then why should I torture myself? I’ll stop [then].

“But that’s not the case yet, I feel like I am on a roll. Now everyone wants to take it [my belt] away, I can’t slow down.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Regardless of how the fight goes at UFC 311, nobody can deny that Islam Makhachev has already managed to achieve some remarkable things at the elite level.