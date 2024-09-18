Islam Makhachev Says Conor McGregor’s UFC Comeback is a ‘Fantasy’

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has called Conor McGregor’s potential return a fantasy.

As we know, Conor McGregor has been out of action for over three years now. For the most part, that’s been due to a nasty leg injury he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. However, he was most recently scheduled to return against Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, an injured toe ruled him out of that contest. At this point, nobody really knows what’s next for the Irishman – and he certainly appears to be more focused on ventures outside of the cage.

One of the biggest losses of his career came courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, the UFC’s lightweight division is being held up by Islam Makhachev – Khabib’s close friend and long-time training partner.

During a recent interview, Islam made it crystal clear that he doesn’t believe we will see McGregor back anytime soon.

Islam Makhachev calls Conor McGregor's return to MMA a "fantasy":



"[Conor's return] is already a fantasy. He tries to stay afloat with his language. He is more in clubs than in training."



Islam Makhachev laughs off Conor McGregor’s return

We’d all love nothing more than to see Conor McGregor make his way back to active competition. At the same time, there isn’t a whole lot left for him to prove. He’s clearly still hungry to prove something to himself, but as a former two-weight world champion, what direction is there for him to go in?

Sure, he could push for a third world title in a third different weight class, but it feels like Alex Pereira is closer to that dream than he is.

As for Islam Makhachev, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. He has done an impeccable job as UFC lightweight champion, and there’s every reason to believe he will carry that belt – and the weight of the responsibility – long into the future.