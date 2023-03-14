Islam Makhachev confirms he will make UFC welterweight move: ‘I want to fight for another belt’

Undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has confirmed that he will make a move to the promotion’s welterweight division in the future – touting his aspirations to land a second Octagon crown.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, headlined UFC 284 most recently back in February of this year against featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski – defending his championship in a close, unanimous decision victory over the Australian.

First minting himself as undisputed gold holder back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE atop a UFC 280 pay-per-view card – Makahchev snapped the division-best streak of Charles Oliveira in a vacant title fight, stopping the Brazilian with an arm-triangle choke.

Islam Makhachev confirms he will make welterweight division leap

Weighing up potential future title defenses against the likes of Beneil Dariush, and even former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor – in what Makhachev has branded a lucrative fight, the Makhackala native has stressed his interest in fighting at the welterweight limit to add to his trophy cabinet.

“100 percent,” Islam Makhachev said of a potential welterweight move during an appearance on WEIGHING IN. “One day I want to fight for another belt. I know, I’m not gonna be like, you know, so [much] smaller – maybe a little bit – I’m big too. I know I can take a second belt.”



“This is my dream, you know,” Islam Makhachev said. “Two belts, two shoulders.”

In the midst of a 12-fight winning run which includes his title win and subseqeunt defense against Oliveira, and Volkanovski, respectively – Makhachev has landed victories over the likes of Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises, Drew Dober, and surging Armenian contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

At the time of publication, Leon Edwards currently holds the undisputed welterweight title, however, the Birmingham native puts his belt on the line this weekend at UFC 286 against former champion and Makhachev’s Dominance MMA stablemate, Kamaru Usman.