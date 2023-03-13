Islam Makhachev open to UFC title defense against Conor McGregor next: ‘Make some good money. Let’s go’

Despite stressing how former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor does not deserve to compete for Octagon gold in the near future, current undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev claims he would entertain a title defense against the Dubliner next.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, made his first successful defense of the 155lbs throne last month atop a UFC 284 pay-per-view card in Perth, Australia – defeating undisputed featherweight best, Alexander Volkanovski.

As for McGregor, the former lightweight and featherweight champion headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021 most recently, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Last month, Conor McGregor travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada – where he began filming on the reality television programe, The Ultimate Fighter 31 – where he will serve as an opposing coach against one-time vacant title challenger, Michael Chandler.

Islam Makhachev welcomes fight with Conor McGregor next

While weighing up his future options for his second attempted title defense – Makhachev, who has welcomed a fight with Beneil Dariush, who tackles former champion, Charles Oliveira at UFC 288 in May – the Russian appeared receptive to a fight with McGregor nevertheless.

“Conor (McGregor) chose (Michael) Chandler,” Islam Makahchev told BT Sport. “Chandler lost on purpose [to Dustin Poirier] because if he beat a couple of guys it was never going to happen, versus McGregor. He fights like crazy, like he comes from the streets. That’s why they make the fight.”

“He (McGregor) does not deserve,” Islam Makhachev explained. “If he beats Chandler or some of the guys. But, if UFC want, why not? Make some good money. Let’s go.”

Appearing front and center at UFC 285 earlier this month to watch Jon Jones defeat Ciryl Gane and mint himself as the undisputed heavyweight champion, Conor McGregor provided an update on his own fighting future later this year.