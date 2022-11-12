Official – Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski headlines UFC 284 on February 11. in Australia

Islam Makhachev
An undisputed UFC lightweight title fight between the current division champion, Islam Makahchev, and undisputed featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski, is set to take main event honors at UFC 284 on February 11. from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will do battle ‘Down Under’

As per a tweet from the official UFC account on Twitter, an undisputed lightweight championship fight between Islam Islam Makhachev and Volkanovski will take headlining status in February of next year in the promotion’s return to Australia.

“The LW belt & P4P status are officially on the line (crown emoji),” The UFC tweeted. “@MakhachevMMA takes on @AlexVolkanovski in the #UFC284 main event!” 

Clinching the vacant lightweight title last month in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Makhachev managed to land the crown with his eleventh consecutive win, submitting former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira with a second round arm-triangle choke win. 

As for New South Wales favorite, Volkanovski, the undisputed featherweight best scored his third career win over former division champion, Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 276 back in July during International Fight Week.

Volkanovski also officially weighed in as the back-up fighter to the aforenoted, UFC 280 main event between Oliveira, and Islam Makhachev, however, the Australian’s services were not required by the organization. 

Following American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev’s dominant submission win over Oliveira at the Etihad Arena in the Middle Wast, the Dagestan native was joined in the Octagon by Volkanovski – with the duo teasing a now confirmed fight for the UFC’s return to Australia on February 11. next. 

With his submission win over Oliveira, Makhachev snapped the Sao Paulo grappler’s division-best twelve fight winning spree, while Volkanovski has yet to be bested under the UFC banner since his November 2016 landing.