Toe-to-Toe: UFC Vet Questions If Merab Dvalishvili Is Just Tougher Than Conor McGregor?

Is Merab Dvalishvili simply Tougher Than Conor McGregor? Toe injuries aren’t exactly the stuff of highlight reels, but in the world of UFC, even a mangled pinky toe can spark a debate about grit. Enter the latest toe-to-toe: Merab Dvalishvili versus Conor McGregor, not in the Octagon, but in the court of public opinion.

As UFC 316 approaches, the chatter isn’t just about who will win, but who’s really tougher when the going gets gnarly. Chael Sonnen, never one to mince words, recently weighed in on Merab’s battered toe:

“Merab hurts his toe pretty bad—I mean, I can’t assess the level of pain, I certainly don’t have X-ray vision, but it doesn’t look good. I described it to you guys three days ago as gnarly. I don’t know that I’ve ever used that word before. I was searching for a word to explain to you how painful it looked. It was gross. It looked smashed.”

Sonnen’s not easily impressed by pain tolerance, but even he seemed taken aback by the state of Merab’s foot. Now, Sonnen’s memory is sharp, and he quickly draws a line back to Conor McGregor’s infamous toe saga. On Conor McGregor’s toe, he said:

“Well, just hold that thought because we immediately do a juxtaposition against the last time we saw a fighter in a main event put out a picture of their toe. That was Conor McGregor, which he used as a platform to get out. As a matter of fact, I can’t remember the last time we’ve ever seen a main event fighter put his own injury report on the internet and not use that as a way of getting out of a fight.”

The implication? Posting your toe online is usually a prelude to pulling out, not powering through. For those who missed it, Conor McGregor’s toe injury was more than a stubbed digit. He famously shared a photo of his broken toe, a move that raised eyebrows because it coincided with his withdrawal from a main event against Michael Chandler. The timing and the public display led to plenty of speculation – was it a legit medical call, or just an exit ramp? Conor McGregor, never shy about his injuries, made sure the world knew about the toe, but the fight didn’t happen.

Now, with UFC 316 looming, Merab’s approach couldn’t be more different. His toe looks like it lost a battle with a sledgehammer, but he’s not using it as an excuse.

“Is Merab just tougher than Conor?” Sonnen muses. “I mean, they both had one of their smaller toes on their opposing foot discolored and placed on the internet. One used that to get out of a fight, and one said it’s nothing. And it is an interesting spot.” In Sonnen’s world, and in wrestling rooms everywhere, showing up is half the battle.

“I have never missed a competition in my life due to illness or injury. And it’s not ’cause I haven’t been sick or hurt. I would never not show up for something once it’s agreed to. I could not even imagine what that would feel like inside, to power out of something I’ve already agreed to, regardless of the illness or injury.”

The stakes at UFC 316 couldn’t be juicier, and Merab Dvalishvili’s battered toe is just the appetizer. Here’s the main course: Merab is putting his bantamweight title on the line in a high-stakes rematch against Sean O’Malley, the very man he dethroned last September. This isn’t just any title defense – this is the kind of fight that can define a champion’s legacy or send a former king spiraling into the “what ifs.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia poses with the bantamweight title belt after defeating Sean O’Malley of the United States during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The real risk? If Merab’s toe actually hinders him, O’Malley could seize the moment and flip the script. But Merab’s not buying into the panic. He’s promised to show more of his striking this time, not just grind out a win, so fans can expect fireworks, not footnotes.

As UFC 316’s main event draws near, the question lingers: Is Merab just tougher, or is he just more stubborn?