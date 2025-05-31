Watch: UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Accidentally Slams Nina Marie Daniele On Her Face – Making her a Meme

ByTimothy Wheaton
Watch UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Accidentally Slams Nina Marie Daniele On Her Face - Making her a Meme

If you thought UFC bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili reserved his takedown power for the Octagon, think again. When you mix “The Machine” with Nina Marie Daniele, the internet’s reigning queen of chaos, you’re bound to get more than just a lesson in grappling. In their latest gym encounter, Merab’s idea of “show and tell” quickly turned into “slam and giggle,” and maybe a surprise faceplant.

Merab Dvalishvili Drops Nina Marie Daniele On Her Face

Merab Dvalishvili, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion from Georgia, is known for his relentless fighting style and a personality that’s just as energetic outside the Octagon. With a 12-fight UFC win streak and a reputation as one of Georgia’s greatest MMA exports, “The Machine” has become a fan favorite for both his athleticism and his sense of humor. Nina Marie Daniele, AKA Nina Drama, meanwhile, is a content creator and entertainer who brings her own brand of chaos and wit to the mat,sometimes literally.

In a recent video, Merab Dvalishvili decided to give Nina Drama a crash course in grappling. The lesson took a turn when Merab, in a move that was supposed to be instructional, accidentally dropped Nina square on her face. Nina, never one to miss a beat, immediately quipped:

“I got nip slip! I got a nip slip on that one. I was censored! And then I’m trying, and then—and then—don’t—no—she got scared. Did you get that? Yes! Is my weave still on? Yes! Why did you drop me? I don’t think you did, like, you just picked me up. I thought you were going to pull me down, then I landed on my face. But you know, you—you good, you’re still good, you still—yeah, nice, actually good. Oh, you don’t know how to land yourself?”

Merab, looking only slightly sheepish, tried to defend himself: “I’m sorry, what is this—a sunglass? What do you mean I don’t know how to—I didn’t know you were going to drop me!” Nina shot back, “Yeah, but I thought you was going to follow me.” Merab doubled down, “You—don’t follow me, you went to your face. You should let—you got to—I thought you—you—you have some experience.” Nina, never missing a punchline, replied, “Does it look like I have experience?”

The moment went viral, exploding on Facebook and Reddit.

The banter didn’t stop there. Earlier in the session, Merab asked Nina if she brought her cup for protection. Nina, caught off guard, admitted, “Oh, I forgot.” Merab reassured her, “It’s okay, it’s been a long time. But you have to need good because I prepared this and I have a cup on.” Nina, incredulous, asked, “Wait, you’re wearing a cup right now?” Merab, ever the professional, confirmed, “Yeah, yeah, so it’s okay. You don’t need it because last time…”

Dvalishvili Merab

The chemistry between the two is undeniable, with Nina Drama’s quick comebacks and Merab Dvalishvili’s deadpan delivery keeping the laughs coming. From discussions about sharing jacuzzi water (“No, you know, I like go jacuzzi with my friends.” “No, no, I don’t like sharing water with you.”) to strategy for escaping danger (“If anyone ever runs up on me and I’m stuck in a corner—flash them! Flash them! They don’t know what to do. Then you run away.”)

nina marie daniele Playboy Nina Drama

As Merab Dvalishvili prepares for his next big challenge at UFC 316, where he’s set to defend his bantamweight title in a highly anticipated rematch against Sean O’Malley, fans can rest assured that win or lose, he’ll bring the same energy and cheekiness to fight week as he does to accidental takedowns in the gym.

Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia reacts after his victory against Sean O’Malley in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Nina Marie Daniele x Rhea Ripley
